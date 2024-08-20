Sanwo-Olu says harnessing data, digitalisation will improve military efficiency

By Oladapo Udom

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Tuesday said that harnessing data, digitalisation, and real-time logistics would improve efficiency and responsiveness in the military.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the 25th Combat Service Support (CSS) Training Week 2024 at Nebo Hall, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Ojuelegba, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSS comprises of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Nigerian Army Medical Corps, Nigerian Army Corps of Supply & Transport and Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, said the era of joint operations was necessary to ensure synergy between the Army, Navy, Air Force, and other security agencies for success.

He said that the week which had the theme: “Repositioning the Combat Service Support Corps to Support the Nigerian Army towards Achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment,” resonated deeply with the evolving nature of modern warfare.

According to Sanwo-Olu, repositioning CSS within this joint environment means fostering closer collaboration, interoperability, and communication across all branches of the nation’s Armed Forces.

“This training week provides an opportunity for our men and women to deepen their understanding of how CSS can be optimised to enhance joint operations.

“This transformation is not merely about reacting to challenges as they arise, but proactively anticipating and preparing for the future needs of our troops,” he said.

The governor said this would allow them access to current capabilities, identify gaps, and explore innovative solutions that would improve the overall effectiveness of military efforts.

“This quest for repositioning CSS must also acknowledge the importance of the Nigerian Army’s role within the wider security architecture, to build and sustain relationships with both national and international partners.

“From logistics and supply chain advancements to medical services and technical support, collaboration with allied nations, defence contractors, and civil organisations will further enhance our capacity to meet our objectives.

“This training week is more than just a learning exercise; it is a call to action for our army men and women to push the boundaries of what is possible and embrace future-ready mind-set,” he said.

He said he was confident that the Nigerian Army CSS Corps would rise to the challenge because they had repeatedly demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the cause of national security.

“I urge you all to make the most of this week by sharing knowledge, challenging conventional thinking, and finding new ways to enhance our support systems,” the governor said.

In the same vein, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said the art and science of logistics support underlies the importance for its dynamic nature and constant adaptation to changes in warfare.

Lagbaja, represented by the Commander, Corps of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adesina, said that three elements were vital and played a critical role in achieving success in CSS corps operations.

“The elements are: continuous self-appraisal, assessment and adjustments.

“To the layman and the average soldier, logistics simply means the movement and maintenance of troops in the field.

“While, this is the simple definition, you will realise that there is an art and science to effective logistics support and delivery across Nigerian Army theatres of operation.

“Consequently, successes in military operations hinges on the delivery of strategy from words to operational and tactical action which centres on realistic and innovative logistics support,” he said.

Lagbaja noted that logistics support must always be dynamic, fluid and importantly adaptable.

“In order to ensure that this is achieved in the Nigerian Army, I have dedicated substantial resources to the logistics Corps.

“Though our resources are limited, I will continue to provide requisite support in the areas of training, procurement, maintenance of platforms and welfare of personnel amongst others.

“I can gladly say that the corps commanders have put in commensurate determination in response to these efforts,” he said.

Lagbaja said he was optimistic that the outcome of the training week would have positive impact across theatres of operations and areas of responsibilities covered by the Nigerian Army.He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the unwavering and constitutional support that the Nigerian Army had continued to receive from his administration.

“I must also appreciate the support of other services; we operate in a joint environment and synergy with the Nigerian Navy and Air Force across theatres and areas of operation is paramount for success,” the COAS said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2024 training week started on Aug. 20 will end on Aug. 22. (NAN)