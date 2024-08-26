Reinforcement of Free Movement protocol crucial to ECOWAS integration —Speaker

By Mark Longyen

Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, says member states’ reinforcement of ECOWAS Free Movement protocol is crucial to fully realising the bloc’s integration.

Ibrahima made this known at a delocalised meeting of the parliament’s Committee on Free Movement in Banjul, The Gambia, on Monday.

According to her, the free movement of persons protocol is the cornerstone of ECOWAS because it is essential for fostering economic growth, promoting cultural exchange, and strengthening regional security.

Ibrahima said that the way forward was for member states to invest in border infrastructure, harmonise immigration procedures, and promote awareness of the rights and benefits of free movement.

The Speaker acknowledged the progress that had already been made in implementing the protocol and called on member states to step up actions towards achieving the objectives of creating ECOWAS and signing the protocol.

“The future of ECOWAS depends on our ability to create a truly integrated region.

“By accelerating the implementation of the free movement protocol, we can unlock the immense potential of our region and improve the lives of our citizens.

“While we have made strides in certain areas, there are still significant challenges that hinder the full realisation of free movement.

“These include weak border management systems, divergent national regulations, and infrastructure deficiencies,” she noted.

Earlier in her address of welcome Billay Tunkara, Head of The Gambian delegation to the Parliament and 4th Deputy Speaker, said the meeting was a crucial step towards achieving ECOWAS’ integration vision.

Also speaking, Baboucarr Joof, The Gambia’s Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment, stressed the importance of implementing the free movement protocol.

Joof urged parliamentarians to leverage the event to enhance their legislative skills, support the protocol and work closely with national governments and regional institutions to address potential challenges.

Dr Mamadou Tangara, The Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, said the event was in line with regional integration objectives through trade, movement of people, services and goods.

“The implementation of the Protocol would enhance integration, which will enhance trade and boost our economies and thereby ensure of our development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is expected to discuss the progress, challenges, and opportunities related to the protocol, share experiences, identify bottlenecks, and explore innovative solutions to overcome obstacles.

It is also expected to recommend through a communiqué all necessary actions to the bloc’s leaders toward enhancing Free Movement of Persons, and Rights of Residence within the subregion.(NAN)