Re: Who is after Senator Wamakko? By Danjuma Mohammed

In the world of journalism, fake news, lies, and poorly scripted analyses are the quickest routes to a loss of credibility. While good news often travels slowly, falsehoods spread like wildfire. This realization struck me after reading an analysis titled “Who Is After Senator Wamakko?” published on page 58 of ThisDay on November 24, 2024.

The anonymous writer made baseless allegations against Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the former two-term governor of Sokoto State and current senator representing Sokoto Central. The writer claimed that Wamakko had achieved little during his tenure as governor and senator—a blatant distortion of facts that any honest observer in Sokoto State would reject outright.

A Governor Who Transformed Sokoto

Senator Wamakko governed Sokoto State from 2007 to 2015, and his achievements during this period are both remarkable and enduring. His administration left an indelible mark on urban and rural communities alike, with numerous visible projects still standing as a testament to his leadership.

Under his tenure, the state witnessed the establishment of Sokoto State University, an orthopedic hospital, the College of Agriculture, and numerous skills acquisition centers across the state. Furthermore, he provided over 2,000 housing units for civil servants in areas such as Bado, Mana, Kalambaina, and Gidan Man Ada—all offered on an owner-occupier basis to ensure affordability and ownership.

Wamakko’s administration was also notable for its groundbreaking social welfare programs, which directly empowered individuals and communities. A monthly stipend of N6,500 was introduced for the destitute and underprivileged, a gesture that has yet to be replicated or surpassed. Notably, his administration remains one of the most well-documented in Sokoto State’s history, reflecting his commitment to transparency and impactful governance.

A Distinguished Senator

As a senator, Wamakko has continued to serve his constituents diligently, bringing numerous projects and opportunities to Sokoto Central. Among these is the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Gidan Madi, a milestone that has boosted access to quality education.

He has also sponsored over 200 students to study disciplines such as medicine, law, and information technology at universities both within Nigeria and abroad. These include institutions like Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) in Niger Republic and Al-Qalam University in Katsina.

Additionally, Wamakko has consistently provided relief materials and financial assistance to victims of banditry and flooding, demonstrating compassion and a commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by his people.

The Politics of Desperation

Unfortunately, some unscrupulous politicians appear determined to tarnish the reputation of this accomplished leader for selfish and short-sighted reasons. These individuals resort to spreading falsehoods and engaging in cheap propaganda, choosing to attack others rather than focus on issues of substance.

It is disheartening that politics in our society often descends into such desperate tactics, where character assassination becomes a tool for political gain. However, history will always vindicate the truth. Senator Wamakko’s legacies—whether as a governor or senator—speak louder than any smear campaign could ever hope to silence.

Those who attempt to rewrite history for personal gain should remember that the people of Sokoto State are discerning and will not be swayed by fabrications. Instead of engaging in baseless attacks, our political class would do well to emulate the developmental strides and leadership qualities that Wamakko exemplifies.

Danjuma writes from Sokoto Liberal Democrats Media Foundation.