PSC Chair Prays for Rewarding New Year, Mourns Deaths of Jitoboh, Longe

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni, has prayed for a rewarding and productive new year for Nigerians insisting that 2025 will usher in a great turn around for our nation.

DIG Argungu said Nigerians should believe in the enormous possibilities and opportunities inherent in our nation and collectively work towards harnessing and harvesting these rare gifts.

He noted that this is the time for Nigerians to support the Government and our leaders to maximise the dividends of our democratic journey.

The PSC Chairman noted that our leaders mean well for our nation, stressing that we are already witnessing the benefits of renewed hope.

He prayed for a rewarding and productive year for our nation and called for sustained prayers for God’s continued intervention in the affairs of our country.

DIG Argungu also commiserated with the Inspector General of Police on the deaths of DIG Moses Ambakina Jitobo rtd and Pastor Bola Longe, retired AIG and prayed that God should give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.