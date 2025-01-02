New Year: Tinubu Promises Economic Stability, National Rebirth

In his 2025 New Year message to Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed optimism about the nation’s economic future and outlined strategic initiatives to bolster growth, reduce inflation, and enhance national unity.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Addressing citizens on January 1, President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges of the past year, including high costs of essential commodities, but assured Nigerians of brighter prospects. “By the grace of God, 2025 will be a year of great promise in which we will fulfill our collective desires,” he said.

Highlighting economic progress, the President noted improvements in key areas such as fuel prices, foreign reserves, and the naira’s strength against the US dollar. He pointed to record growth in the stock market and increasing foreign investments as evidence of renewed confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

However, Tinubu acknowledged that food and medical costs remained a significant burden for many households. To address this, he announced plans to boost food production and promote local manufacturing of essential drugs. “Our government is committed to reducing inflation from 34.6% to 15% by the end of 2025,” he stated, pledging intensified efforts to achieve this target.

Among the administration’s key initiatives for 2025 is the establishment of the National Credit Guarantee Company. The company, expected to launch by the second quarter, aims to expand credit access for individuals and businesses. It will partner with institutions like the Bank of Industry and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency to provide risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions.

“This initiative will strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and support under-served groups such as women and youth,” Tinubu explained, emphasizing its role in driving industrialization and improving living standards.

The President also reiterated his commitment to national unity and ethical reform under the “Renewed Hope Agenda.” He announced plans to unveil a National Values Charter in the first quarter of 2025. The Charter, approved by the Federal Executive Council, aims to foster patriotism, shared values, and trust between the government and citizens.

Tinubu further highlighted the importance of youth inclusion, revealing that a Youth Confab will be held in the first quarter of the year. The conference is designed to empower young Nigerians as nation-builders, with details of the program to be announced soon by the Ministry of Youth.

Addressing sub-national governments, the President urged governors and local council chairpersons to collaborate with the federal government in leveraging opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms. He lauded states adopting the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative and integrating electric vehicles into their transport systems as part of the national energy transition.

In closing, Tinubu called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their sacrifices and commitment to nation-building. “Your sacrifices have not been in vain over the past 19 months. Together, let us stay the course of nation-building. The New Year will bring us closer to the bright future we all desire,” he said.

The President’s message underlined his administration’s resolve to foster sustainable growth, inclusiveness, and unity as Nigeria moves closer to its goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy