Trump presents ‘Gold Card’ for rich immigrants to U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump has presented a “Gold Card” that would give rich immigrants the right to stay in the United States indefinitely.

“For 5 million dollars this could be yours,” he said on Thursday on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One.

Several videos published in the U.S. media showed Trump holding out the golden card to reporters, which also carries an image of his face.

He also referred to it as the “Trump card.”

The cards would probably come out in less than two weeks, he said.

Trump previously presented his plans for the card in February.

The programme may be intended to replace the previous EB5 investor visa and also opens up a path to citizenship.

The card is aimed at wealthy people and those with special skills whose benefactors – be they companies or individuals – are prepared to pay for their visa. (dpa/NAN)