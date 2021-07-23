Police arraign unemployed man for alleged assault

A 38-year-old unemployed man, Taiwo Atolagbe, charged with assaulting a security guard, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos State, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs A.S Odusanya on a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and assault.

Atolagbe, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odusanya said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi told the court that the defendant and other persons still at large committed the offences on June 16 at Onipanu, Lagos State.

Ajayi said that the defendant, who belonged to an unlawful society known as ‘Eiye’ confraternity assaulted Abdulhakeem Oladokun by slapping him on his face.

“The defendant stormed the site the complainant is guarding and demanded money from a tipper that came to evacuate broken blocks in the site.

“When the complainant questioned him, the defendant gave him a slap.”

The prosecutor said that the case was reported and the defendant was arrested.

The alleged offences violated sections 42, 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 42 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society while section 172 prescribes one year for assault.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 10 for mention. (NAN)

