Stand firm in fight against oil theft, Fubara charges CNS

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on Thursday urged the Nigerian Navy to be firm in the fight against all forms of economic sabotage, particularly crude oil theft, in the nation’s waterways.

Fubara gave the charge when he received the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor said that some of the challenges in Nigeria which should not be overlooked included rising insecurity and criminal activities that threatened the national economy.

Fubara said his administration would give necessary support to the Nigerian Navy to make sure it deliver on it’s mandate.

“Your duty, include to reduce, if it cannot be eliminated completely, the criminalities perpetrated on the waterways, oil theft and others.

“And I am happy that they are positive and commendable records of achievement so far, in the course of your tenure as the Chief of Naval Staff,” he said.

Fubara said the good news of reduced level of oil theft in Rivers was evidence of the many positive things that were happening in the state beyond the much hyped negativity.

The governor assured that such positive achievements would be sustained.

Fubara also attributed the success of the Nigerian Navy in curbing oil theft in the state, to the necessary support given to the Command by his administration.

“We have collaborated with the command here. We supported them morally, and with all the necessary logistics.

“We have also maintained good relationship with the communities to make sure that whatever it is that is required for these operations to be successful were granted.

“I am happy to be associated with these very laudable achievements.

“We will support the genuine course of governance, the protection of lives and provision of basic amenities. And these can only be achieved when there is a peaceful environment.

“And the peaceful environment can only come when there is a collaboration with security agencies to prevent crimes, and protect lives and property of residents,” he said.

In his address, Vice Adm. Ogalla said that the Nigerian Navy and Rivers were ‘like conjoined twins who cannot do without each other’.

Ogalla said that he was in the state to inform the governor that a set of former civilians trained in the Onne Basic Training School would be graduating on April 27 to join the rank of the Nigerian Navy as ratings.

“The second reason is to first appreciate the Governor and the entire Rivers state government for the schools they donated to us: the Ambassador Nne Krukrubo Model Secondary School at Eleme in Eleme Local Government Area and the Model Secondary School, Egbelu in Oyigbo Local Government Area,” he said.

Ogalla said that the Command, based on its strategic plan to move its facilities to areas with enough space to carry out their duties, had renovated the Eleme school donated to the Command by the state government.

“We are happy to report, today, that the erstwhile location of Headquarters of Naval Training Command, Lagos, is moving to that particular school location in Eleme, tomorrow,” he said.

Speaking on the operational successes, Ogalla said that propelled by the charge given by President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Navy, under his watch, had impounded 14 vessels caught conveying stolen crude oil and several other individuals were arrested.

Ogalla said that investigations into the culpability of those arrested were ongoing.

“I am here today to report Sir, that, with the ‘Operation Delta Sanity’ launched in January, 2024, we have been very successful, and within the period, we have recorded tremendous successes and achievements.

“Over 14 large crude carrying vessels have been arrested within that period. Most of them are at various levels of investigation.

“We have also arrested several barges and other companies and organisations that are involved in oil theft.

“As a result of the operations, we are happy to report that there have been tremendous improvement in terms of security in the maritime environment,” Ogalla said. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu