NAHCON Chairman receives Imo State Governor, hails support to intending pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday received Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who paid a courtesy visit to the Hajj House , Abuja.

Mousa Ubandawaki, Deputy Director, Information and Publications Division, NAHCON disclosed this in a statement.

In his welcome remarks, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi expressed delight in hosting the Imo State Governor in the Hajj House.

Arabi described Governor Uzodinma as a pillar of support to the Commission and described his interventions in ensuring that intending Muslim pilgrims from his State are able to participate in this year’s Hajj.

In his words, “you have been a pillar of support to us in the Commission through your support in ensuring that Muslims in Imo state will be able to participate in Hajj. You supported us in 2023 and also this year in spite of being of the Christian faith and Imo State being a predominantly Christian State. For us you’re a symbol of peace religious coexistence and unity in the Country.”

He presented Governor Hope Uzodinma with a letter of commendation and an award of excellence for his support and promotion of peaceful religious coexistence and unity.

In his response, Governor Uzodinma expressed his sincere appreciation for the honour shown him and restated his firm belief in peaceful inter-faith coexistence to promote development and prosperity in Imo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Recall that the Executive Governor was part of a handful of governors that provided subsidy with regard to the 2024 Hajj fare which enabled intending Muslim pilgrims from his State to participate in this year’s Hajj rites.