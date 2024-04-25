Ondo PDP primary: Process will be free, fair, transparent – Ewhrudjakpo

the Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Committee in Ondo State, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has said that

committee would ensure the conduct of a transparent, free and fair election.

Ewhrudjakpo, the Bayelsa Deputy

Governor, said this in Akure on Thursday at a media briefing before the conduct of the election

He said that 627 delegates would pick one of the seven aspirants seeking the party’s ticket to be its governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election in the state.

The aspirants are Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor during the first term in office of the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu; Adeolu Akinwumi, Olusola Ebiseni, Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa, and John Mafo.

Ewhrudjakpo said that the aspirants have assured the committee of their cooperation in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the primary election.

The chairman said that the committee was well set and prepared to conduct a primary election that would be acceptable to all aspirants.

“ Aspirants are in high spirit and they have all assured of their cooperation for free and fair election.

“They have also given their words to support whoever that eventually emerges as a winner.

“ Our major focus now is how to get power back from APC in the state.

“ So, we are expecting a free, fair and rancour-free primary election and I have got the commitment of the aspirants that they will abide by the outcome.

“ I assure you that we will make it very transparent,” he said.

Ewhrudjakpo said that he has a good record of leading the party to victory.

“ I was the one that conducted the election in Osun and we won. We are going to win here also,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 627 delegates are expected to vote and elect the party’s flag bearer later tonight for the Nov. 16 governorship election. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke