AA slates April 27 for Ondo governorship primaries

The Action Alliance (AA) has slated April 27 for the conduct of its Ondo State governorship primaries, ahead of the Nov. 16 poll.

Mr James Vernimbe, the AA National Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“We write to notify the public of our party’s governorship primary election for Ondo State scheduled for 8a.m., prompt on April 27 at No. 69B Hospital Road, Akure.



“We have informed the Independent National Electoral Commission of the election (INEC), and the mode of the election is indirect and it is option A4,” he said.

Vernimbe called for the support of party members for a peaceful primary election. (NAN)

By Diana Omueza