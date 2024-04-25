FRSC Spokesperson, Jonas Agwu becomes Fellow NIPR

The Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, mni was on Thursday confirmed as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). The conferment as a Fellow is the highest rank in the membership category of the Institute.

Corps Commander Charles Edem, Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, Abuja who disclosed this in a statement noted that Jonas Agwu has now joined the class of torch bearers for the younger professionals of the Institute.

It could be recalled that the Corps Public Education Officer took over as the Corps Public Education Officer in January, 2024. Until his assumption of duty as the Head of the Corps Public Education Office, Jonas Agwu was the Acting Head of Operations Department at the national headquarters, Abuja.

Jonas Agwu, an Assistant Corps Marshal, is a seasoned Member, now Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and a bonafide member of Chattered Institute of Public Relations, United Kingdom; an Alumnus of International School of Public Relations, London and of course, University of Lagos where he bagged both Bachelor and Masters of Arts Degree in History respectively. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism among others

A two-time former Corps Public Education Officer under different Corps Marshals, Jonas is an experienced and skilled communication expert and a thoroughly bred image maker whose wealth of experience will surely advance the image of the Corps.

He is an extremely passionate road safety expert with almost 3 decades of experience and has worked in various offices of the Corps where he held several commanding positions in different states of the Federation.

The new spokesperson attended quite a number of some of the most credible security, road safety and transportation courses both within and outside the shores of the country. These include Communication Skills Europe (Certificate of Excellence) (2003), Global Transport Knowledge Partnership Workshop Tunis (2006), Traffic Injury Prevention Workshop Cape Town (2007),Traffic Management Workshop Toronto, Canada (2008), law enforcement training, California Highway Patrol, USA (2009), Canadian Multi-Disciplinary Road Safety Conference Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada (2011), International Center for Alcohol Policies Conference on Harmful Drinking, Washington DC (2012), West Africa Road Safety Organization Conference (WARSO 2014), World Bank Sponsored Management Capacity Building Training also at the California Highway Patrol, USA (2016), National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Plateau State Nigeria (2019), among numerous others.

With this new achievement as a Fellow of a reputable Institute, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has charged the him to bring his wealth of experience into the work place so as to foster a renewed sense of optimism in the Corps.