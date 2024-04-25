Runway Mishap: ART kicks against Dana suspension, cautions Keyamo

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Aviation Safety Roundtable Initiative (ART) has kicked against the suspension of Dana Airlines operations and cautioned the ministry against interference on the autonomy of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

This is contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, ASRTI, Mr Olumide Ohunayo on Thursday in Lagos.

Ohunayo said that ART was disappointed with the actions taken by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), directing the NCAA to suspend Dana airlines operations.

According to him, the directive was unlawful and could destroy confidence in the industry by the global community and the principles of an autonomous industry regulator, representing a threat to safety and security in the sector generally.

“The suspension of the entire operations of Dana Airlines, directed by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, indicates a return to the ugly past that destroys confidence in the industry and by the global community.

“ART condemns the external interference demonstrated by the minister’s directive which serves to erode the institutional autonomy and jeopardizes safety in the aviation sector.

“ART hereby reiterates its commitment to the non-negotiable autonomy of the NCAA as stated in Section 4 (3) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Act,” he said.

According to Ohunayo, the conduct of financial audits of airlines lies exclusively with the NCAA and the decisions on what are appropriate sanctions for violations also lie with the NCAA exclusively.

“ART hereby advises an immediate lifting of the suspension of the entire operation of Dana Airlines and demands an apology to the entire Aviation community for the actions from the minister and the Ministry.

“While the NCAA and NSIB investigation continues on the affected MD-82 aircraft or fleet and the company Dana, for which the NCAA is expected to carry on its role and met the appropriate actions.

“ART also advises the minister to concentrate his efforts on policy issues that positively impact the airline industry.

“ART also demands that other agencies be allowed to carry out their statutory obligations without interference, including the observed interferences at FAAN.

“ART also requests that the minister move promptly to appoint the required boards to enable the smooth and properly guided operations of agencies,” he said.

Ohunayo also commended the recent suspension of three non-schedule operators for operational fractions by the NCAA.

ART, also urged the NCAA to make public the airlines concerned in the reported infractions for transparency, as well as, highlight actions others must avoid to avert NCAA’s hammer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister had on April 24, directed the NCAA to suspend the Air Operators Certificate of Dana Airlines, after one of its aircraft, MD-82, on April 23, skidded off the runway at the local wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

NAN also reports that no life was lost as all 83 passengers and six crew members were safely disembarked from the aircraft unhurt. (NAN)