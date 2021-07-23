Man docked for alleged sexual harassment

A 38-year-old trader, Okechukwu Joseph, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl.

Joseph, who resides at Ipaja area of Lagos State, is being tried for sexual harassment.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on June 30 at his residence.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant sexually harassed the girl by touching her breasts.

“The defendant is fond of molesting the girl whenever he crossed her path in their compound.

“On that fateful day, he touched her breasts and the girl reported him to her parents.

“The case was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravenes section 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which attracts three years’ imprisoment for sexual harassment.

Following his not guilty plea, Magistrate Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, released him on bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Aug.17. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...