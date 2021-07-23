Man docked for alleged sexual harassment

A 38-year- trader, Okechukwu Joseph, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year- girl.

Joseph, who resides at Ipaja area of , is being tried for sexual harassment.

The defendant was alleged to committed the offence on June 30 at residence.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the that the defendant sexually harassed the girl by touching her breasts.

“The defendant is fond of molesting the girl whenever he crossed her path in their compound.

“On that fateful day, he touched her breasts and the girl reported him to her parents.

“The case was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

The Agency of Nigeria () reports that the alleged offence contravenes section 264 of the Criminal Law of , 2015, which attracts three years’ imprisoment for sexual harassment.

Following not guilty plea, Magistrate Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, released him on of 200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ payment to the government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Aug.17. ()

