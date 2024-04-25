Nigerian Army constructs over 40 roads, neutralises 58 explosives, says COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says Nigerian Army engineers have completed the construction of more than 40 asphalt roads and 58 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the first quarter of the year.

Lagbaja disclosed this at the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Shopping Mall in Bonny Camp on Thursday in Lagos.

Lagbaja commended the engineers for their professionalism and versatility in combining combat tasks with civil works.

“It goes to reenforces the fact that our engineers have returned to their glory days of effectively combined combat tasks with civil works.

“This year, the army engineers constructed over 40 asphalt roads in its civil environment role while its combat engineers personnel, safely detonated or recovered over 58 in Operation Hadin Kai Theatre.

“I commend the Corps of Engineers for their remarkable transformation into a top-class construction outfit,” he said.

The COAS said that the completion of the NA Shopping Mall stands as a shining example of their outstanding achievements, reflecting their professionalism, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“This laudable project was executed in less than six months and represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare and well-being of our personnel and their families.

“This modern facility will not only meet your needs but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development in Bonny Camp and its surrounding areas.

“This shopping mall has the potential to transform Bonny Camp into a vibrant commercial hub that benefits both the military community and society at large,” he said.

Lagbaja said that much had been committed to building the edifice. Therefore, expected that a reciprocal measure of commitment in terms of maintaining the facility from the benefiting community.

The COAS said that he had directed the Department of Special Services and Programmes to take charge of the allocation and management of the hall.

“I also directed that the rent for the soldiers and their families should be relatively affordable to make NA personnel and their families live in decent accommodation facility we can afford.

“It is my unwavering commitment to prioritise the enhancement of both the operational capabilities and welfare of the NA through innovative initiatives,” he said.

Lagbaja expressed his appreciation and unalloyed loyalty to President Bola Tinubu for his tireless support and continuous guidance to the Nigerian Army.

He said that the Nigeria Army would continue to focus its energy and resources in ensuring that it actualises the president’s commitment to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians. (NAN)

By Oladapo Udom