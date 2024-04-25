Bakare becomes Chairman, Forum of Arts, Culture, Tourism commissioners

The Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Ekiti, Prof. Ojo Bakare, has been elected Chairman, Forum of Commissioners for Arts, Culture, Tourism, Heritage and Creative Economy in Nigeria.

Bakare, in a statement issued on Thursday, said he would be leading his colleagues from all the states for an initial term of two years.

According to him, Ifeanyi Ogbuewu, Ebonyi commissioner, was elected as the Vice Chairman of the forum.

He said other elected executive officers are: Mr Nagombe Joseph of Tabara, occupying the General Secretary office while Bolanle Olukoju of Kwara is Treasurer.

Robert Abubakar of Cross River is the Public Relations Officer while Rabi Salisu of Kaduna State is the Financial Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakare has had over 43 years experience in the industry as a researcher, lecturer and scholar of Performing Arts and Tourism.

Bakare worked with the National Troupe of Gambia, and was a former Artistic Director, Abuja National Carnival. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi