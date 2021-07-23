Godfrey Okoye University reduces school fees by 33 per cent

The Vice Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Prof. Christian Anieke, has announced a 33 per cent reduction in school fees of students in the Faculty of Arts of the institution.

Anieke also announced the expansion of the scholarship programme of the university to accommodate five students per session.

The vice chancellor made the announcement on Friday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the commencement of admissions into the institution’s academic programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university is owned and managed by the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church.

The vice chancellor, who is also a cleric, said that the fee reduction was also aimed at assisting indigent students and their families, considering the present economic situation in the country.

He said that the students in the affected faculty would now pay N241, 200 instead of N350, 000 paid in the 2020/2021 school year.

Anieke said that the fees covered hostel accommodation, water and electricity supplies as well as security and others.

“I do not know of any institution in this country that is talking about reduction of fees at a time when things are so expensive.

“The quality of our university is similar to that of first generation private universities and even better in some courses. If we charge based on our quality, our fees will be higher.

“We are doing this with the hope that God will be with us,” he said.

Anieke said that the university as part of its commitment to support indigent students had broadened its scholarship programme.

According to him, scholarships will be given to five students that will desire to study music in the university.

The vice chancellor said that more graduate and undergraduate programmes had been introduced in the university.

He listed the programmes to include PhD in Mathematics Education (Measurement and Evaluation), PhD in Accounting, PhD in Political Science, PhD in Microbiology and MA/PhD in English and Literary Studies.

Others are MSc in Mass Communication, MEd Biology MEd Physics and MEd Chemistry.

He said that the university was also playing host to the Scholar Centre for Commerce and Industry in the South-East.

According to him, the centre will be responsible for providing training and coordinating all activities in commerce and industry, including registration of businesses in the region.

Anieke said that the university was striving for a remarkable improvement on the welfare and training of the 600 students that were admitted into its programmes during the 2020/2021 academic session.

“Our university has done well and I believe that this flag-off is going to be a conversion of more students,” Anieke said. (NAN)

