Edo: PDP unveils 200-member campaign council for 2024 guber election

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday in Benin unveiled a 200-member campaign Council for the September 21, 2024, Governorship Election in the State.

In a statement, the PDP State Organizing Secretary, Tony Anenih (Jnr.), said members of the Campaign Council were versatile members of the PDP who have been carefully chosen to deliver the party’s candidate, Dr. Asuerinme

Ighodalo.

Anenih noted that the campaign structure has an Advisory Council, to be headed by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, a Management Committee and a State Campaign Council, made up of 200 eminent members of the PDP.

He said the women wing would be headed by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, and Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo while the youth wing would be led by the Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor.

Anenih explained that the selection process was carried out under the direct supervision of the leaders of the party headed by Obaseki.

“I do not have any doubt whatsoever in my mind, that this group of very versatile members of the PDP that have been carefully chosen, will deliver our erudite, intellectually-sound and broad-minded candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo,” he said.

“The advisory council has seven eminent members of the state, with the Governor as Chairman; the Management Committee is made up of the Director General and 13 Deputies for Finance, Contact and Mobilization and Media/ Publicity Field Operations and Security, among others”

According to him, the youth and women wings which are very critical wings will be working independently, its relationship with the other Directorates will be symbiotic.

He added “On behalf of the party, I congratulate each and every one of you that have been selected, and the party hopes and expects you to hit the ground running.” (NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu