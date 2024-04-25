Ex-Senate Spokesperson Ayogu Eze Dies At 66

Senator Ayogu Eze, a former representative of the Enugu North Federal Constituency has passed away at the age of 66.

Eze died on Thursday in an Abuja hospital after battling an undisclosed illness.

He served in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2015, chairing the Senate Committee on Information and Media.

During his tenure, he contributed to significant changes in Nigeria’s 1999 constitution as a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee.

Eze’s contributions extended to his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Works and membership in committees such as Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport, and Federal Character & Inter-Government Affairs.