INEC creating access for PWDs’ participation in politics, governance —Official



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has created access to enhance active participation of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in politics and governance .

INEC’s Disability Desk Officer in Lagos State, Mr Luka Buba, disclosed that at a two-day Workshop organised by Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) for PWD on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme of the programme is “Capacity Building Workshop For Aspiring Politicians with Disabilities”.

Describing the workshop as apt, Buba said that its goal aligned with the vision of INEC for PWDs.

“As an inclusive body, right now, INEC is creating access for PWDs in the electoral process and currently has a PWD working as an employee of the electoral umpire.

“This is a laudable achievement’ for PWDs. The initiative is in line with the support vision of INEC for PWDs,” Buba said.

According to him, INEC is an inclusive body that wants to carry everybody along in the electoral process.

He said with the training, PWDs were beginning to have a voice.

“INEC hopes to see that this inclusivity is done across board in the political parties, creating access so that more PWDs can contest in the electoral process and be voted into positions of authority in the country.

“Just as they can vote, let them also be voted for,” Buba added.

He urged PWDs to continue to make effort to excel in their political ambition and not be deterred by shame or intimidation from their able-bodied counterpart.

Also speaking, Mrs Temilola Akinade, the Chairman, Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State, urged the participants to join any political party of their choice provided such party supports their interest and political aspirations.

Akinade, the State Chairman of National Rescue Movement, while delivering a presentation, titled ‘Joining A Political Party: The Process And Requirements’, said that joining a political party would enable the PWDs to participate actively in governance and improve their lot.

“Like I said, it is very important everybody joins a political party of their choice, and it is necessary to join a party that will believe in your ideology.

“A political party is just a platform for members to express themselves to the people: your strength, your ability—what you can offer people in power,” Akinade said.

She advised the PWDs to remain focused and diligent while participating in the activities of the party.

In her remarks, the CCD’s Programme Manager and the focal person for the training,Ms Christiana Njoku, said the training was supported by VOICE

According to her, the capacity building workshop is to equip aspiring politicians with disabilities with the required skills and knowledge needed to excel in politics.

“As enshrined in the ‘discrimination against PWDs Act’, PWDs have the right to be in politics—to vote and be voted for,” Njoku said.

She dismissed the popular presumption that Nigerian politics is full of malice, treachery and other negativities.

“There is a level playground for everyone in politics. Moreover, PWDs have different interests why they are venturing into politics, she said.

Njoku encouraged the participants to not be dispirited by prejudice and stigma, which they might experience as PWDs in politics.

One of the participants, Rotimi Adeniyi, who is the Chairman of the National Association of Persons with Physical Disability in Lagos State, commended CCD for the training and expressed delight for participating in the programme

“I want to commend the organiser of this programme, CCD, for always coming up with something that is needed at the moment, considering the upcoming local government elections.

“Despite the fact that I’m already an aspiring politician with APC party, I have benefitted from this programme,”

Adeniyi said that he had passion for politics and the party. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye