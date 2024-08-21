Police arraign Man, 30, for alleged motorcycle theft

the Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Mr Emmanuel Efut, in an Asaba Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a motorcycle valued at N820,000.

By Eguonor Ighure

The Prosecutor, Mr Owen John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 8, at Summit road, Asaba.

John said that the Qlink motorcycle with registration number BGB317QA belong to Mr Harry Dynasty.

He said that the offence was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N1million and a surety in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs Edith Anumodu, ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must provide two passport photographs with their resident electricity bills.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 3, for definite hearing. (NAN)