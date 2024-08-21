Police arrest 3 kidnap suspects in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State says it had arrested three suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of Ikorodu area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a car dealer at Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu on Tuesday before they were caught.

“Three suspects, whose ages ranged from 23 to 33, (names withheld), have been in our custody since Tuesday shortly after the incident.

“Efforts are on to arrest two other suspects who escaped during the raid,” he said.

The spokesperson said that investigation on the case have commenced. (NAN)