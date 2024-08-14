Police arraign man, 20, over alleged malicious damage

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Mohamadu Bello, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged malicious

By Funmilayo Okunade

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Mohamadu Bello, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged malicious damage.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on malicious damage.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 10 at about 10 a.m. in Ido-Ile Ekiti.

He said that the defendant, who was a cattle rearer, maliciously damaged farm produce, valued at N300,000, belonging to one Awiye Olusola.

Adejare said that the defendant also maliciously damaged farm produce, valued at N2.8 million, belonging to one Oni Samson.

He also said that the defendant equally maliciously damaged farm produce, valued at N300,000, belonging to one Igbalajobi Adeyomi and another one, valued at N400,000 belonging to one Akinola Sunday.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olumide Olowolafe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N80,000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Sept. 6 for hearing. (NAN)