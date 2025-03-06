Reps urge NNPCL to commence clean up of Bukuma, Degema in Rivers

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment, has urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to commence the clean up of communities affected by its oil spill and fire incident.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Rep. Julius Gbabojor, Chairman of the committee, on Thursday in Abuja, said this was the resolution of the committee, following a hearing over a petition against activities of the NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited (NEOL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the spillage happened at Well 8, Bukuma, in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

Gbabojor directed the NNPCL and NEOL to immediately provide an urgent intervention by supplying relief materials to the affected communities.

The chairman explained that the committee had granted the request for a three-week extension to NNPCL and NEOL, for a fair hearing and the right of reply on the engagements.

“As you may be aware, this Hearing is convened by the Committee on Environment, to address a formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Limited (NEOL).

“This is regarding the spill and fire incident at Well 8, Bukuma, Degema LGA in Rivers, filed by Messrs Anosike Egbuchiwe & Associates, Legal Practitioners on behalf of the Friends of Eco Life and the affected communities.

“A gas leak was reported on Dec. 1, 2024, at OML 18, Well 8, Bukuma, Degema LGA in Rivers.

“Thereafter, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), comprising the NNPC NEOL, NOSDRA, NUPRC, Rivers Ministry of Environment, and the representatives of Bukuma community visited the site on Dec. 6, 2024, during which certain directives were issued to the operators to forestall further escalation”

“The incident had resulted in air pollution and significant contamination of bodies of water and farmland, leading to the loss of biodiversity and marine habitats.

‘’This had exposed both Indigenous people and residents of Bukuma and its environs to grave health risks and environmental hazards,” he said.

Gbabojor explained that the devastation occasioned by the incident could only be imagined.

According to him, the affected communities have been languishing in squalor, considering that for over three months, economic activities centred on farming and fishing came to an abrupt halt.

He lamented that the community as a result had no access to safe drinking water, medical care, or the basic necessities of life.

“In response to our invitation to today’s Hearing, the NNPCL in a letter dated March 4, conveyed their inability to attend today’s engagement and sought an extension for three weeks, to enable them provide necessary information and appear accordingly,” he said. (NAN)