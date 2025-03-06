Stakeholders express concern over move to repeal VAPP Act

Stakeholders under the auspices of Side-By-Side Movement Nigeria, have expressed concern over move by the National Assembly to repeal the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

By Angela Atabo

Stakeholders under the auspices of Side-By-Side Movement Nigeria, have expressed concern over move by the National Assembly to repeal the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

The stakeholders made this known at a Validation of Policy Document on Furthering Gender Justice for Religious Leaders, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the VAPP Law was created to protect people from all forms of violence and address gender-based violence and human rights abuses, and passed in 2015.

The meeting organised by the movement, in collaboration with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), was supported by Christian Aid and Ford Foundation.

The Executive Director of Centre LSD, Mr Monday Osasah, said that the core work of the movement was centered on gender justice, adding that the VAPP Act was a fundamental law in achieving that.

“So the need for us to converge and look at the document and to be able to advocate to members of the National Assembly to reconsider repealing the law has become necessary.

“We are appealing to the consciences of our friends at the National Assembly on the need for a VAPP law that will guide what we are doing and promote gender justice in Nigeria.

“The VAPP law is very fundamental because right from the time of COVID-19 to now, gender-based violence has been on the increase,’’ he said.

Osasah said the VAPP Act if repealed,would jeopardise the work of people advocating for gender justice.

“That is why we are using the opportunity of this policy dialogue to appeal to members of the National Assembly to have a rethink,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Temitope Fashola, Country Director, Christian Aid, said the VAPP Act has been a landmark piece of legislation in Nigeria’s fight against gender-based violence.

Fashola said recent discussion around repealing the law raised concern thereby underscoring the urgent need for unified advocacy to safeguard the rights and dignity of vulnerable individuals, particularly women and girls.

“Christian Aide believes that faith institutions, civil society organisations, and policymakers must work together to strengthen, rather than weaken, the legal framework protecting everyone of us.

“The policy roundtable today presents an opportunity to analyse the proposed changes, highlight potential risk, and propose actionable recommendations to ensure that any amendment reflects the best interests of those that it seeks to protect,’’ he said.

Bishop Favour Emmanuel, the National Co-Chairman, Side-By-Side Movement Christian Side, said the group was committed to promoting a society where everyone would live without fear of violence or discrimination.

Emmanuel hoped that the repeal of the VAPP Act would ensure that the law remained effective in safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals.

The Co-Chairman of the Side-By-Side Movement Islamic Side, Murtala Abdusalam, represented by Imam Aliyu Abdulhamid, reiterated the support of traditional and religious leaders to the fight against GBV in Nigeria.

The Deputy Clerk, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Mr Abubakar Widi-Jalo, said ,“We will like to make it clear that the Senate Committee on Women Affairs does not support the repealing of the VAPP Act.

“You know, the National Assembly is an institution and anybody can sponsor a bill but it does not represent the views of the National Assembly.

“The call to repeal the Act is a member bill and it is a process that has just passed the first reading.

“When we get to the public hearing aspect of it that is when interested parties will come and do the needful,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Clerk, House Committee on Women Affairs, Benedict Chukwuma, said the House recently held a public hearing and one of the issues raised was the need to amend Section 2 of the VAPP Act.

“This is on female genital mutilation. We understand that these issues are very germane in our society.

“So what was done was that rather than make it a fine of hundred thousand naira for perpetuators, the committee in its wisdom decided to make it a fine of two million naira.

“We are saying that in the House of Representatives, we do not think that anybody should be thinking about repealing the VAPP law,” he said.

A representative from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Ruth Idode, said the ministry relied on the VAPP Act to coordinate the national policy and plan action to eliminate all discrimination against women.(NAN)