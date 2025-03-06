Terrorism: Nigeria, Sahel states seek to strengthen collaboration

National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), is poised to strengthen collaboration with the Alliance of Sahel States, to effectively tackle terrorism in West Africa and Sahel.

The National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj -Gen. Adamu Laka, stated this during a study visit of the delegation from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, to the centre on Thursday in Abuja.

Laka said the study tour would enhance their knowledge and understanding, promote teamwork and social skills in the counterterrorism efforts in the region.

“As you are aware, cooperation in counterterrorism efforts is essential as it allows countries to share information, resources and expertise.

“It is also well known that the challenges we face in countering terrorism are multifaceted and complex, requiring innovative approaches and steadfast determination.

“By coming together in this spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation, we strengthen our resolve and enhance our capabilities to effectively counter terrorism,” he said.

Laka said that Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Benin Republic had demonstrated such cooperation both in kinetic and non-kinetic.

He said this is by agreeing to synergise their military efforts under the framework of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

He said the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) had dislodged Boko Haram from its former strongholds, and successfully degraded their capacity to wage large scale insurgency in the region.

The coordinator disclosed that the ONSA had adopted the whole-of-government and the-whole-of-society approach in the provision of needed strategic coordination.

According to him, Nigeria’s firm stance on counterterrorism and Serious Organised Crimes measures over the years evolved and focused on legal and policy frameworks as well as strategies.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Fusion Center for Dialogue and Peace Processes, Aliyu Gebi, said that the war against terrorism might be won through kinetic efforts, but had not been able to win the peace.

He said that peace could only be won through the use of non-kinetic strategies, adding that there was a need to harmonise efforts in countering violent extremism in the region.

“If we come together, this enemy can be defeated, and this enemy has been defeated, but we have not been able to consolidate because we did not have a centre like this one, a centre of excellence that is now regional,” he said. (NAN)