 Court declines arraignment of Mercy Chinwo’s ex-manager 

By Sandra Umeh

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday, declined the arraignment of Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, a former manager of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

Justice Alexander Owoeye held that the court would not proceed with the case until an ongoing administrative process was concluded.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Onyedikachukwu and his company, Eezee Tee, with money laundering and dishonest conversion of $340,000.

During Thursday’s proceedings, prosecutor Mrs Bilikisu Buhari appeared for the EFCC, while Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), and Dr Monday Ubani represented the defence.

Buhari informed the court that the matter was set for arraignment, and the defence confirmed their readiness to proceed. However, Justice Owoeye clarified that he could not take the arraignment due to ongoing administrative procedures.

Defence counsel Ojukwu then sought confirmation on whether parties should maintain the status quo. The court, howerver, reiterated that no pronouncement would be made until the administrative process was completed.

Ubani reminded the court that he had previously undertaken to present the defendant, which he had now fulfilled. The court acknowledged this but maintained its position.

Following mutual agreement, the court adjourned the case until May 14.

The charges allege that Onyedikachukwu withheld funds from Chinwo’s digital platforms and events.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the EFCC secured an arrest warrant for Onyedikachukwu on Jan. 16 but withdrew it on Jan. 24. On Feb. 17, the court ordered his appearance for arraignment.

Meanwhile, the defence has filed a preliminary objection, arguing that the matter was a contractual dispute rather than a criminal case.(NAN)