Ramadan: Shariah judge urges FG to integrate, harmonise madrasas, seminary schools

A Kadi at the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice Abdur-Raheem Sayi, has called on the Federal Government to integrate and harmonise religious schools, including madrasas and seminary schools.

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Sayi made the call on Thursday in Ilorin while delivering a lecture at the annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS),

The Kadi, who delivered the lecture themed “The Future of Islamic Higher Education in Nigeria: Trengs, Challenges and Opportunities”, said the integration would align with modern societal demands.

He emphasised the need to modernise the curriculum of religious schools to ensure their continued relevance.

The judge also advocated the inclusion of English language and entrepreneurship skills in madrasa education to equip students with essential skills for productivity and self-reliance.

According to him, introducing General Certificate Education (GCE) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations in madrasas will enable students to further their education at the tertiary level.

Sayi also urged the government to remain neutral while playing a regulatory role for all religious institutions in Nigeria.

“CAILS should be upgraded to University of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, because it is a hub of Islamic knowledge and heritage for Ilorin Emirate.

“For Muslims, Islamic knowledge is the foundation of all knowledge, and seeking Islamic studies is an integral part of the religion.

“The idea behind establishing CAILS is to create a tertiary institution that serves as a bridge to full-degree education,” he said.

Sayi appealed to the Federal Government to grant full recognition, and include the institution among the beneficiaries of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Earlier, the Acting Provost of CAILS, Dr Sa’ad Hadi, described the lecture as a moment of spiritual reflection and an opportunity to assess the institution’s progress.

Hadi said the lecture was timely, given the evolving landscape of Islamic higher education in response to contemporary challenges and opportunities.

He noted that CAILS was established to meet the aspirations of the Muslim community by providing an institution that blended Western education with Islamic knowledge.

The provost highlighted the institution’s achievements in academic reforms and programme expansion.

“We have successfully secured approval and accreditation for programmes in law, mass communication, accounting, computer science, and kibrary science,” he said.

He commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to reforming and repositioning the institution.

Also, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Kwara State Governor, urged religious institutions to embrace reforms to enhance their credibility and relevance.

“The current situation calls for urgent attention. There is a need to introduce business vocations as part of the curriculum.

“Madrasa students should also be integrated into tertiary institutions like CAILS to enable them to acquire qualifications for further studies,” he said. (NAN)