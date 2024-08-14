ACETEL tech-solutions for learning top-notch –NOUN VC

Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), says tech-solutions provided by the African Centre of Excellence

Prof. Olufemi Peters, Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), says tech-solutions provided by the African Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL) are top-notch.

He said that NOUN would continue to leverage the tech-solutions provided by ACETEL in providing learning for Nigerians.

Peters communicated this in a letter conveying NOUN management’s commendation to ACETEL Director, Prof. Grace Jokthan, recognising the successes recorded by the centre in just over three years of its operation.

“The centre has lived up to expectation in facilitating tech-solutions for learning particularly in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.’’

According to him, ACETEL is responsible for four out of the five PhD students the university graduated in the last convocation in March, in addition to numerous M.Sc. graduates, among others.

“These successes include the hosting of six postgraduate (M.Sc. and PhD) programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security and Management Information System leading to an encouraging uptake of PhD and Master’s students which constitute a large number of regional intakes.

“Also acknowledged is the centre’s current and ongoing national and international accreditation as well as the quality assurance processes for the centre’s programme and the Development of the Examination Result Presentation Platform (ERPP).

“This ERPP is currently in use by the university’s Directorate of Exams and Assessments (DEA) for the presentation of results.’’

Peters listed other successes recorded by ACETEL to include the university Regional Strategy, Transformation Strategy and Policy Framework for Risk Mitigation, Regional and industrial Strategy.

He listed others as C-code initiative for development of two recording studios for content and video production in the university as well as the successful collaboration with the NUC for data connectivity at the university headquarters.

According to him, the collaboration has improved access to online resources and service delivery.

Peters added that the university’s management was extremely satisfied with ACETEL’s initiatives in supporting capacity building for staff through participating in international conferences and training workshops for open and distance learning, digital education and forensics.

“There was also capacity building for staff artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and phantom programming to mention a few.

“While appreciating the commendable revenue generation profile of the centre, I encourage you to do more in this regard in order to sustain its laudable achievements beyond the tenure of World Bank funding,’’ he said.

Jokthan, while receiving the letter, thanked the vice-chancellor for his support to the centre.

Jokthan added that the challenges so far were not insurmountable.

“I assured that with management’s continued support, the centre will introduce more new short courses and continue in broadening the students’ population across the African continent,’’ she said.(NAN)