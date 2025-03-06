Gov Aliyu Distributes Drugs and Mama Kits worth N1.5b to 244 PHCs

In a significant move to enhance maternal and child healthcare, Sokoto State Governor ,Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto,has distributed essential drugs and Mama Kits to all 23 local government areas of the state aimed at improving healthcare services for pregnant women and newborn babies across the state.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony in Sokoto, Governor Aliyu emphasized that the health and well-being of mothers and children remain a top priority of his administration. He noted that the provision of Mama Kits—which contain essential childbirth supplies such as antiseptics, sterile gloves, delivery mats, and baby care items—will help ensure safer deliveries, particularly in rural areas where access to medical facilities is limited.

He added that the state government has expended over N1.5 billion on the purchase of drugs which included;Essential drugs ,Antihelntic and hem tonic drugs ,under 5 children drugs,Mothers and children drugs as well as Misoprostol and chlrohixidine gel.

“This initiative is part of our broader healthcare improvement strategy, which seeks to strengthen maternal and child health services across the state. By equipping our healthcare centers with essential drugs and Mama Kits, we are ensuring that no woman has to give birth under unsafe conditions due to a lack of basic supplies,” Governor Aliyu stated.

He further assured that his administration will continue to invest in the health sector, with a focus on upgrading primary healthcare centers, recruiting more healthcare workers, and providing free medical services for pregnant women and children under five.

“At this juncture, i would like to warn local government chairmen against diversion of these drugs as government will deal decisively with any local government Chairman found sabortaging this effort. I also call on security agencies in our local government areas to be vigilant and stop any move to divert these drugs.”

In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government Muhammad Bello Sifawa directed the local government councils to set up committees that would monitor the distribution of the purchased drugs.

He further charged them to desist from keeping the drugs in their stores when their people need them.

In his welcome address,the State Commissioner for local government and Chieftancy Affairs Dadi Adare said the ministry has enough drugs in stock that can last a longer period of time.

He commended Governor Aliyu for giving the ministry the deserve attention , and assured him of the ministry’s readness to ensure that the local government councils lived up to expectations.

Highlight of the event was the symbolic presentation of the drugs and Mama Kits to some selected local government areas by dignitaries at the occasion.

In his vote of thanks,the ALGON Chairman Alhaji Abba Shehu Tambuwal thanked Governor Aliyu for the initiative which he said would help greatly in improving the healthcare services in the State

The distribution of the drugs and Mama Kits is expected to positively impact thousands of women and newborns across Sokoto State, improving health outcomes and reinforcing government commitment to quality healthcare for all.