Rivers: Ex-commissioner cautions journalists against heating the polity

By Desmond Ejibas

A former Commissioner for Information in Rivers, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, has urged media professionals to refrain from publishing expressions capable of escalating the political tension in the state.

Nsirim made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former commissioner’s appeal came amidst the ongoing conflict between Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

He said rather than amplifying the already divisive rhetoric in the state, newsmen should use their platforms to promote peaceful co-existence.

According to him, the media have crucial role to play in diffusing tensions arising from the current political face-off in Rivers.

“As agenda setters, media practitioners should prioritise peaceful co-existence in their reporting and analyses of the current situation in Rivers State.

“They must reject anything that promotes violence and remind everyone in the state that we have a shared prosperity to protect,” he stated.

Nsirim, who is the Executive Director of De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, highlighted media’s influence in shaping public opinion and perception.

“This is not the time to publicise hate speech, but a time to disseminate information that breaks down barriers of politics, ethnicity and religion.

“I urge media practitioners to use their esteemed positions to unite rather than divide Rivers State,” he said.

The former commissioner also cautioned journalists against allowing themselves to be influenced by material inducements. (NAN)