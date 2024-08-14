NSCDC pledges support for Anambra LG poll

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday pledged to provide robust security support for the Sept. 28 local government elections in Anambra.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Olatunde Maku, gave the pledge while receiving Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), Mrs Genevieve Osakwe, at the command’s headquarters, Awka.

Maku said that NSCDC was prepared to provide adequate security coverage for the elections, including deployment of personnel to polling units, collation centres and other strategic locations.

He stressed the importance of security in any electoral process, especially protection of both human and material assets before, during and after the exercise.

“Your choice to visit and seek collaboration is very apt. We will give you maximum support to ensure that you carry out your task successfully,” he said.

The commandant said that NSCDC would work closely with other security agencies in the state to protect both sensitive and non-sensitive materials and prevent any form of violence or disruption

Earlier, the ANSIEC chairman said that the visit underscored the commission’s commitment to conducting credible, peaceful and transparent local government elections.

“Security is a big issue when it comes to election, especially at the grassroots level, and that is why we have come to NSCDC, as a key stakeholder, to formally seek your partnership.

“This partnership is to ensure security in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections in Anambra,” she said.

Osakwe, who appreciated the commandant for the assurance, pledged her commission’s cooperation, in line with the provisions of the constitution and the State Electoral Law, 2024. (NAN)