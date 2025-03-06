NWFL Premiership opens mid-season transfer window

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership has opened its mid-season transfer window as the league enters mid-season break.

By Ijeoma Okigbo

In a statement by Sam Ahmadu, the Media Director of the league, the transfer window will help teams strengthen their squads ahead of resumption on March 19.

He stated that “this transfer window allows clubs to reinforce their teams and address key areas before the second stanza begins.

“We expect clubs to make strategic moves that will enhance competition in the league.”

The transfer window is open until March 11, giving clubs time to finalise their signings, as the mid-season break ends on March 18,” Ahmadu noted.

Meanwhile, 14 teams are currently participating in the league with Remo Stars Ladies leading in Group A with 19 points, closely followed by title holders Edo Queens with 17 points.

Rivers Angels lead Group B tied with Bayelsa Queens on 17 points, with Delta Queens, Naija Ratels and others trailing behind.

The league resumes on March 19. (NAN)