By Haruna Salami

The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) for a period of six months for “unethical conduct”.

The suspension followed the acceptance and consideration of the report of its Committee on Ethics Code of Conduct and Public Petition which recommended her suspension.

It will be recalled that Senator Natasha rejected a new seat allocated to her on February 20, 2025, which was seen as a “misconduct”.

…Details later