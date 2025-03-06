Ambassador Sarafa Isola commiserates with Minister of State for Health over mother’s death

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has commiserated with the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, on the death of his mother, Alhaja Fadilat Anike Salako.

The mother of the Minister died on Wednesday night, March 5, 2025 at the age of 95, according to a statement by Dr Salako.

Reacting to the death, Ambassador Isola in a statement titled “The Passing of a devout mother in Ramadan” said, “On behalf of myself and my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to my dear brother, Dr Iziaq Salako (the Minister of State for Health) and the entire family on the death of their mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Alhaja Fadilat Anike Salako, at the ripe age of 95.

“Coming in the holy month of Ramadan, the timing of her death is a clear proof that Mama was a favoured devotee of Allah.

“This because we Muslims believe that any committed and

sincere Muslim that dies during the holy month of Ramadan will have his or her sins forgiven and granted Aljannah firdaus by Allah.

“A devout Muslim mother, Alhaja Salako lived her life in accordance with the precepts of Islam, her faith and had a positive influence on her family and community in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.”