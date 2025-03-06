Shocking conditions as Senate suspends Natasha for six months

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) for a period of six months for “unethical conduct”.

The suspension followed the acceptance and consideration of the report of its Committee on Ethics Code of Conduct and Public Petition which recommended her suspension.

It will be recalled that Senator Natasha rejected a new seat allocated to her on February 20, 2025, which was seen as a “misconduct”.

The report submitted by the chairman of Ethics Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen (Edo South) had seven prayers, which were taken one after the other.

During the debate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) stressed the need to uphold the Senate’s rules: “This institution is not about an individual. If we breach our own rules, who will enforce them? The Senate must protect itself.”

Senate Chief Whip,Senator Mohammed Monguno (Borno North) emphasised the importance of order in governance: “It is only in the animal kingdom that there are no rules and regulations. The Senate will outlive all of us, and we must protect its integrity.”

Senator Bassey Aniekun Etim described the February 20 incident as disorderly: “I watched with disappointment as she was shouting and disrupting proceedings. I support the disciplinary measures.”

Senator Karimi Sunday (Kogi West) apologised to the Senate and Akpabio in particular for previously supporting Akpoti-Uduaghan: “Mr. President, I want to confess my sin today. This is the holy month of Ramadan, and Fasting I deeply regret pressuring you to give her a leadership position. That was a mistake.”

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) reinforced the need for self-regulation: “The Senate must uphold its own rules. If we cannot obey our laws, how can we expect Nigerians to obey the laws of the country? The executive has its own disciplinary structures, as does the judiciary. We must ensure compliance within our own institution.”

However, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro pleaded for leniency, proposing a three-month suspension instead of six months.

He argued that the Senate should be seen as an institution of statesmanship and urged for a balanced approach.

In his remarks, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio acknowledged his personal relationship with Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her family.

“The Senator we are talking about is the wife of my very close friend. I was at their wedding and even slept in their house in 2020. This is not personal, but the Senate must maintain discipline,” he said.

The first prayer which recommended to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from 6th day of March 2025 from all legislative activities forward was unanimously supported by a loud “aye”.

However, the second prayer which gave a window for Natasha to submit a written apology to the Senate and have her suspension waived or reduced was rejected.

Prayer 4, that her office be locked up for the duration of this suspension and she should hand over all Senate properties in her position to the clerk of the National Assembly was accepted.

Prayer 5, “that for the duration of her suspension, she cannot come or be seen within the vicinity of the National Assembly” was carried.

Prayer 6 says that the salaries and allowances, including those of her legislative aides be suspended within the period of the senator’s suspension was amended through a motion by Senator Orji Ujor Kalu (Abia North). He made a passionate appeal that “aides have families, most of them have come from villages, from towns to live in Abuja. It would be wrong to punish aides that have not committed any offence. It will be wrong for this Senate to deprive those aides not collecting their allowances. They are workers”

The amendment was seconded by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North, Delta State who said “it’s only fair that we allow the workers, even if they don’t come to the premises of the National Assembly, to receive their allowances”. That was the saving grace for her aides.

Former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) tried to draw attention to the later part of prayer six, which talks of withdrawal of all security details for the duration of her suspension, thus “Mr. President, I want to believe that we still feel we are one and any injury to any of us should be injury to all. I believe withdrawal of security aids at this moment from a senator is not the best way to go and we should not really create a precedence where the moment something happens with the member of National Assembly, the security agencies will say we withdraw the security aides because this could be a problem to us later. So, I just want us to reflect on this thank you”.

However, Akpabio didn’t agree saying “if your security is given to you as a leverage to your being a senator, then there will be no need for them to hang around with you when you are no longer a senator”.