Plateau govt. constitutes committee on FG’s palliative

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, says the government has constituted a committee to distribute the 20 trucks of bags of rice donated by the Federal Government.

Mutfwang disclosed this while addressing a group of youths from the state on Aug. 16, in Jos.

The governor however, said that the 20 trucks consisted of 25kg bags of rice, and not 50kg as was being peddled in some quarters.

Mutfwang explained that the committee was made up of stakeholders from all the 17 local government areas (LGAs), of the state.

”This committee consists of all LGA chairmen, Commissioners from each LGAs, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI).

”Other members of the committee include, principals of all boarding schools in each LGA, youth and women leaders,” he said.

Mutfwang, however, noted that the 20 trucks of bags of rice were grossly inadequate.

He promised that the state government would procure additional trucks to ensure the palliative reached all vulnerable persons in the state. (NAN)