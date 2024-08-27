CAS urges commanders to intensify efforts against enemies

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has charged Air Component Commanders to step up their efforts

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has charged Air Component Commanders to step up their efforts in ongoing operations and continue to target enemies relentlessly until they surrender.

Abubakar issued the directive during a virtual meeting with Air Component Commanders of all military operations nationwide.

This is contained in a statement by Air Vice-Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The CAS commended the commanders for their outstanding performance in playing a critical role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

He praised their dedication and tactical efforts, which have led to a series of successful missions, including the elimination of key terrorist leaders, disruption of oil thieves and pipeline vandals, and safeguarding of key national assets.

“The service and indeed the entire nation are proud of your achievements.

“Your relentless pursuits of excellence and commitment to duty have not gone unnoticed, and the recent operational successes are a testament to your leadership and the professionalism of the men and women under your command.

“We must, however, continue to target them relentlessly until they succumb to our superior might,” he said.

The CAS noted that the challenges were far from over and urged the commanders to maintain the momentum.

He also encouraged them to remain vigilant and continue leveraging intelligence, precision strikes, and collaborative efforts with sister services to neutralise remaining threats.

According to him, the security of the nation depends on our continued resolve and unwavering commitment.

Abubakar reassured the commanders that the NAF leadership remained fully committed to their welfare and the provision of needed resources and equipment to enhance operational capabilities.

He expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate, stressing that the nation’s security and peace are paramount.

Abubakar praised recent air strikes targeting terrorists in Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna, as well as oil thieves in Rivers and Imo States.

“While these efforts are commendable, the service remains committed to allocating even more resources across all theatres to restore peace across Nigeria, ensuring that citizens can pursue their lawful activities without fear for their lives or property,” he added.(NAN)