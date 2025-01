Photo News: Orji Kalu, others visit Gov Sanwo-Olu

(Photo R-L): Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Brisk Capital Limited, Joshua Dominic; The Chairman of Safron Hotels and Hotel Classio, Chief Bayo Fatusin

;Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; Former Governor of Abia state and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senior Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu , Mr Peter Ogbonna Eze ; Personal Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Aminu Shehu Uba during a visit to the Governor in Lagos State Government House Ikeja on Monday.

Follow Us On WhatsApp