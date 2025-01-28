Unilorin appoints Oloyede, Obafemi, Akanji as Emeritus Professors

By Mujidat Oyewole

Ilorin, Jan. 23, 2025 (NAN) The Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment of three of the university’s retirees as Emeritus Professors.

They are Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, Prof. Olu Obafemi, and Prof. Musbau Akanji.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun.

Akogun confirmed that the university’s highest decision-making body, at its 304th meeting on Thursday, gave its nod to the appointment of the Emeritus Professors.

Oloyede retired from the services of the university in October 2024.

He is a former Vice Chancellor of the university and the current Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

On the other hand, Obafemi is a renowned scholar of English and Dramatic Literature.

He also retired from the services of the University of Ilorin in 2020.

Akanji is a former Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, and Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He is a renowned scholar of Biochemistry and retired in 2021. (NAN)