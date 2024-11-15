Ortom congratulates Suswam at 60

The immediate past governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Sen. Gabriel Suswam on his 60th birthday anniversary.

By Emmanuel Antswen

The immediate past governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom, has congratulated Sen. Gabriel Suswam on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Ortom’s goodwill message was signed by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Friday.

Ortom prayed to God to continue to bless and grant Suswam, whom he succeeded as governor, good health.

“Your Excellency, this milestone not only marks another year of your life but also celebrates the remarkable journey you have undertaken as a dedicated public servant and leader.

“The contributions you have made towards development in Benue and Nigeria will remain indelible.

“Your illustrious public service career, from two-time member of the House of Representatives to being two-term governor and later as a senator, has made significant contributions and inspired many people,” Ortom said.

He wished Suswam a joyful birthday celebration and many more years of service to humanity. (NAN)