Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Tribune on 75th anniversary

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated the Nigerian Tribune newspaper’s Board, Management, and staff on its 75th anniversary.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, applauded the newspaper, known as the Great Survivor, for upholding the vision of its founding publisher.

The President also commended the newspaper for promoting constructive nationalism, social justice, democracy, and press freedom.

Similarly, Tinubu hailed Tribune newspaper for advocating for the rights of all Nigerians, irrespective of their economic, social, or political backgrounds.

The President remembered and also applauded the role of some of the notable journalists who built the Tribune brand, such as Alhaji Lateef Jakande, a former governor of Lagos State.

Others are Ayo Ojewunmi, alias Pen Atalanta, Chief Tola Adeniyi, Biodun Oduwole, Folu Olamiti, and many others, amid the attempts by state agents to stifle the newspaper out of existence.

Tinubu noted that the Nigerian Tribune had established itself as a bastion of truth and a vigilant watchdog of society over the decades.

He added that the newspaper had performed its constitutionally mandated role in nation-building with commendable integrity.

The President emphasised the need for reputable publications like the Nigerian Tribune in today’s complex world, where the internet allows anyone to become a “citizen journalist”.

” These publications provide the public with information grounded in facts, balance, and a commitment to social harmony,” he said.

Tinubu expressed the hope that the events commemorating the newspaper’s anniversary would honour its legacy of courageous journalism.

He also hoped it would set a course for the future, where truth and credibility remain steadfast against falsehood and sensationalism.

The President wished the Nigerian Tribune many more years of impactful journalism that champions democratic ideals and contributes to a progressive society.

The Nigerian Tribune was established on Nov. 16, 1949, by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a distinguished statesman and the first Premier of the old Western Region, along with his wife, Hannah Dideolu.

The newspaper has cultivated a legacy of responsible, resilient, and crusading journalism that has withstood the test of time. (NAN)