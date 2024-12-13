Onyema lauds President Tinubu’s business policies

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, has praised President Bola Tinubu, for his efforts in implementing policies aimed at stabilising business operations across Nigeria.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

This is contained in a statement by the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Friday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Onyema had met with President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

Onyema was quoted to have said that Tinubu has made great strides with the ease of doing business in the aviation industry.

He said that with the new reforms introduced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Tinubu administration will stabilise the aviation industry.

Onyema acknowledged that the economy was faced with challenges; however, he encouraged Nigerians to support the government and indigenous investments.

“The President is a businessman, and he is trying to stabilise businesses with his policies, but people do not realise this. Some of us in business realise what the President is trying to do.

“What he is trying to do is the real restructuring of the country. Many Nigerians believe that restructuring is dividing the country along regional lines.

“However, what Tinubu is doing is the real restructuring by changing the way we do things in the country for a better result in the long run,” he said. (NAN)