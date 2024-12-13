Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello pleads not guilty to N80bn charge

The immediate-past Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, pleaded not guilty to the 19-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

By Taiye Agbaje

Bello pleaded not guilty when the charges were ready to him before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor is facing an alleged money laundering offence to the tune of N80 billion.

He pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Earlier when the case was called for hearing, Counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, notified the court of the intention of the prosecution to withdraw an earlier application for abridgment of the earlier date fixed for arraignment.

He said the application had been overtaken by events.

The ex-governor’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, SAN, did not object and Justice Emeka Nwite, accordingly struck out the application.(NAN)