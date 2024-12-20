Ogun lawmaker distributes food packs to 1,000 Ewekoro residents

The lawmaker representing Ewekoro constituency at the Ogun Assembly,Mr Yusuf Amosun, on Friday distributed food packs to 1,000 members of his constituency.

By Abiodun Lawal



Speaking during the distribution in Ewekoro, Amosun explained that the gesture was to give his constituents a sense of belonging ,considering the current economic realities in the country.

The lawmaker noted that it was important to give back to the people, saying that everyone deserved to be happy during the festive season.

” We targeted 1,000 beneficiaries and we made provisions for consumables.

” We provided consumables like beans, rice, garri, pasta, spaghetti , noodles, seasoning , groundnut oil and cash incentives to the beneficiaries .

” It is also an opportunity to support the government in ameliorating the sufferings of the people. We have been doing this and we will continue,” he said.

Amosun assured constituents that he would continue to represent them well at the House of Assembly.

Earlier, Mr Sikiru Adesina, the Chairman, Ewekoro local government, commended the lawmaker for always remembering his people.

” The lawmaker is contributing his own quota to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) , Ewekoro Local Government, Mr Ayinde Sogbamu, noted that the lawmaker had recently organised an empowerment programme,impacting people across the 10 wards of the local government .

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the lawmaker, calling on other political office holders to copy the gesture.(NAN)