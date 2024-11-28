Ododo appoints Deputy Gov as Chairman, Kogi Human Capital Development Council

Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, has appointed his Deputy, Mr Joel Salifu, as the Chairman of the state Human Capital Development Council (HCDC).

This is contained in statement signed by Dr Arike Ayoade, Secretary to the Government of Kogi and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the appointment followed the reconstitution of the Human Capital Development Council in accordance with established guidelines.

“Other members appointed to the council include the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Idris Asiru, Commissioner of Health, Dr Adams Abdulzeez, and Commissioner of Education, Mr. Wemi Jones.

“Also appointed are Monday Anyebe, Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Fatima Momoh, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, and Dr Danni Ozomata, who will serve as the Focal Person and Secretary of the Council,” Ayoade said.

She said the appointments takes immediate effect.(NAN)