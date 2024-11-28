FG pledges to tackle environmental challenges

The Federal Government has pledged continuous collaboration with states and stakeholders to tackle environmental challenges.

By Abigael Joshua

Malam Balarabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment, made this commitment on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a Fellow and Leadership Excellence Award from the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership (CIML), USA.

The minister expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that the awards would inspire the ministry to intensify its efforts in implementing environmental policies nationwide.

Lawal commended the institute for its initiative to enhance the leadership capacity of Nigerians, particularly in addressing ecological challenges across the country.

He emphasised that the achievements of the current administration in the environmental sector are crucial for ensuring a healthier environment, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister dedicated the awards to the staff of the ministry and its agencies, recognising their commitment and collective efforts that contributed to the sector’s outstanding performance.

Earlier, Dr Sam Ojo, the Country Director of CIML, explained that the awards were conferred on the minister in recognition of his leadership and dedication to managing environmental issues in Nigeria.

Ojo noted that a sustainable and healthy environment is essential for fostering economic stability, effective security, and a robust healthcare system. (NAN)