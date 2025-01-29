Nigeria’s CDS urges Niger, others to rescind decisions to quit ECOWAS

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali to rescind their decisions to quit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Musa made the appeal in a remarks at the 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He urged them to rescind their decision to quit the regional body in spite of the Jan. 29, exit deadline.

“We urge our brothers in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to remain part of ECOWAS.

“We must not allow political differences to divide us. The strength of Africa lies in our unity and cooperation.

“Our collective efforts to address regional security challenges, such as terrorism, insurgency, and climate change, are critical to our shared prosperity.” he said.

the CDS said maintaining regional cooperation was vital for the stability of the Lake Chad Basin, a region severely affected by violent extremism and other security challenges.

According to him, the crucial role of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) is not to be overemphasised, saying there was need for continued support for its operations in addressing cross-border security issues.

“We stand united in our mission to rebuild and stabilise the Lake Chad region. It is essential that we continue to work together, with all stakeholders, to ensure lasting peace and development.

“We must not allow political rifts to derail the progress we have made. The stakes are too high for our people,” he said.

The CDS acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the armed forces and other security agencies in the region and called for more support from both national governments and international partners to further strengthen the stabilisation efforts.

He also underscored the importance of a balanced approach, combining both kinetic and non-kinetic actions to achieve sustainable peace.

“Challenges will always come, but we shall prevail. Together, we will overcome them. The people of the Lake Chad Basin have shown remarkable resilience, and with continued unity, we will achieve lasting peace and prosperity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the week-long 5th Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, is expected to provide platform for further discussions on regional security, the return of displaced persons, and the implementation of the stabilisation strategy in the affected areas.

The forum, which brings together regional leaders and stakeholders, focuses on promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Lake Chad Basin.(NAN)