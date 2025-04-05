EFCC Arraigns Sierra Leonean for Non-declaration of $90,000 At Airport

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Okotie-Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos, has arraigned a Sierra Leonean, Alhaji Ahmed Shaw, for non-declaration of the sum of $90,000 (Ninety Thousand United States Dollars) before Justice D.I.Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendant was arrested on March 3, 2025 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for non-declaration of the sum of $90,000( Ninety Thousand United States of America Dollars).

Upon his arrest, the Agency had, on Friday, March 5, 2025, handed him over to the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos for further investigations.

Consequently, he was arraigned on Thursday, April 3, 2025 on a one-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering.

The count reads: “That you, ALHAJI AHMED SHAW, on the 3rd day of March, 2025 in Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, failed to make a declaration of the sum of $90,000 (Ninety Thousand United States of America Dollars) to the Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, keja, Lagos and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, C.C. Okezie, asked for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded at a Correctional Centre.

Justice Dipeolu adjourned till April 15, 2025 for commencement of trial and also ordered the remand of the defendant at a Correctional Centre.