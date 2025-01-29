Court remands man, 29, for alleged murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 29-year-old Issa Taiwo in a Correctional facility for alleged murder.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Taiwo, whose address was not provided, was charged on a count bothering on murder.

The Magistrate, Miss Gladys Oladele, did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the Police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Oladele adjourned the case until Feb. 25, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Cpl. Oluwafemi Ajayi told the court that the accused, committed the offence on Jan. 16, at about 6:30 pm., at Ikoyi-Ile village, Ibadan.

Ajayi alleged that the accused unlawfully caused the death of 25-year-old Musa Ajibowo, by shooting him.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.(NAN)